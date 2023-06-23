Jeanna Steele Sells 830 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $15,438.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 256.61 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Sunrun by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

