JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.00

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

JFE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

