John E. Warnock Sells 3,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adobe Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.72. 4,436,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 296.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $3,071,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

