John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,537,849 shares traded.

John Lewis of Hungerford Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other John Lewis of Hungerford news, insider Alan Charlton acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,957.13). 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

