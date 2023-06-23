Journeo (LON:JNEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $192.00

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 159563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.19).

Journeo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.42. The stock has a market cap of £30.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,717.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

