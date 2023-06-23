Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,819.84

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Joystick has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $5,819.84 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,056.13 or 0.99921670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02034048 USD and is down -7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,538.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

