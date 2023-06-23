Joystick Price Tops $0.0200 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $6,538.01 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02034048 USD and is down -7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,538.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

