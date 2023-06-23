JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 602,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,356% from the previous session’s volume of 41,376 shares.The stock last traded at $54.78 and had previously closed at $55.48.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $719.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSC. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $489,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

