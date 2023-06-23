JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 5.3% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned about 1.91% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 15,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,186. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $387.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

