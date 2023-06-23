JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 690,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 284,964 shares.The stock last traded at $55.99 and had previously closed at $56.88.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

