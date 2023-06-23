JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stake Raised by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 3.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 1.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,996 shares during the period.

JMST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 386,117 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

