Kakaku.com (KKKUF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kakaku.com to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kakaku.com and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kakaku.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kakaku.com Competitors 527 2253 3985 87 2.53

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 85.64%. Given Kakaku.com’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kakaku.com has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A Kakaku.com Competitors -17.58% -15.41% -1.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kakaku.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.1% of Kakaku.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kakaku.com and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kakaku.com N/A N/A 0.34 Kakaku.com Competitors $6.80 billion $1.11 billion -93.99

Kakaku.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kakaku.com. Kakaku.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Kakaku.com pays an annual dividend of $9.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.5%. Kakaku.com pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies pay a dividend yield of 26.7% and pay out 4.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kakaku.com beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc. provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site. In addition, the company operates travel review and comparison site; online residential real estate portal; online database for movies and showtimes; photo sharing site; lifestyle media; information site for car lovers; men's fashion online media; FX related information, commentary, and forecast on foreign exchange market; job classifieds box; animation and Akihabara culture information media; highway busses and bus tours comparison site; lowest price comparison site for the cheapest bus, airline, and bullet train tickets; and an online media for bus trips, travel, and sightseeing. Further, it engages in the finance business. Kakaku.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

