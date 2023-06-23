KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

