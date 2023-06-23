KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $51.54 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Home announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

