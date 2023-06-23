Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,738,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,751 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $378,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after buying an additional 39,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

