Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon Sells 17,063 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $151,519.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,492,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,135,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Paul Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Gregory Paul Hannon sold 15,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $129,750.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Gregory Paul Hannon sold 24,762 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $215,924.64.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of KFS opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 56.73%. The business had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kingsway Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth $2,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 163.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 32.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

