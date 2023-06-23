Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256.95 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.26). Approximately 49,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 228,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Kistos in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Kistos Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 331.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

