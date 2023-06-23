KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 61,098 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,098 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.48% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

