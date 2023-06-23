KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 6,568 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 259.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $239.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $243.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.