KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

