KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 2,787 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

