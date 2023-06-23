KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

