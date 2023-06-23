Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Trading 6% Higher

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 37,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 99,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The company has a market cap of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.04.
Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.
