KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.13 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, KOK has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $254,216.25 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,087.78 or 1.00003328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0119915 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $268,680.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

