KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.67 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. KOK has a market cap of $6.67 million and $250,322.05 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,745.09 or 1.00025434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0119915 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $268,680.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

