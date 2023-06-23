Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 2%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 273,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 855,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNUT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 61,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.