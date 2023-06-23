La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. La-Z-Boy updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

