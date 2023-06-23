La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

