Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.78

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.78 and last traded at $115.74, with a volume of 488640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.