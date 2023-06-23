Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 1.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,187,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Five Below Stock Up 0.9 %

FIVE opened at $196.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock worth $6,375,918. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

