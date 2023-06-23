Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 304.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

LPTX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $501.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

