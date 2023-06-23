LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.89

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.89 and traded as high as $67.93. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 75,479 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,096.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,219,702.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,430. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after purchasing an additional 87,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 989,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

