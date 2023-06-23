Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) versus Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Head to Head Review

Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) and Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seeing Machines and Lesaka Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seeing Machines N/A N/A N/A Lesaka Technologies -7.42% -14.06% -4.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seeing Machines and Lesaka Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seeing Machines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lesaka Technologies $516.61 million 0.44 -$43.88 million ($0.62) -6.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seeing Machines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lesaka Technologies.

25.0% of Lesaka Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lesaka Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seeing Machines and Lesaka Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seeing Machines 0 0 0 0 N/A Lesaka Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seeing Machines currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,788.89%. Given Seeing Machines’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seeing Machines is more favorable than Lesaka Technologies.

About Seeing Machines

(Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries. It develops, sells, and licenses products, services, and technology to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction, as well as provides software, after-sales monitoring, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Fyshwick, Australia.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc., a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products. The company also offers cash management and payment services to merchant customers; and transaction processing services that is involved in the collection, transmittal, and retrieval of all transaction data. In addition, it engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services. The company was formerly known as Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Lesaka Technologies, Inc. in May 2022. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.