Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 27,775,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,449,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Wade bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,614.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 27,775,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,449,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,827,050 shares of company stock worth $72,335,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.