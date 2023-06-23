Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Buys $11,966.50 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) Director Andrew Cole bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,966.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,201.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

