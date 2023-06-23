Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Achieves Market Cap of $13.80 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,871.98 or 0.06198781 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $13.80 billion and $8.69 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,371,604 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,370,306.60250195. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,878.94853231 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $7,613,714.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

