Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.84

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $7.83. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 942,248 shares traded.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.27 million, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 100,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,324.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 703.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Articles

