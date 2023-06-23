Lisk Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002582 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $110.12 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002202 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,763,558 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

