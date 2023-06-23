Litecoin Price Up 20.2% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.42 or 0.00298347 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.69 billion and approximately $751.59 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012479 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,211,252 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
