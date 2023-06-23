Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.98

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.98 and traded as low as C$26.64. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$26.82, with a volume of 253,843 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.20. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2606821 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

