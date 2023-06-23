Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $346,237.29

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $59.30 million and $346,237.29 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

