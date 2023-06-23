Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

