Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

