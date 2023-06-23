Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

