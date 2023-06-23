Magic Internet Money Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.77 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.77 million and approximately $816,094.85 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

