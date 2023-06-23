MagnetGold (MTG) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. MagnetGold has a market cap of $66.49 million and $24,730.54 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

