Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.59 million and approximately $48,141.23 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,750.21 or 0.99990667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000582 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,092.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

