Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.65 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.65 million and $44,178.24 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000582 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,092.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

