ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 42.73%.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.