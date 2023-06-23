Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 2.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 16,071,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,816,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

